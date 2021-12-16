Trees hit the hardest during December storm

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County authorities assessed damage Thursday from high winds and tornadoes Wednesday night.

Most of the damage occurred on the western part of the county, said Captain Ryan Collins with Sioux City Fire Rescue, adding it was mostly concentrated between Salix and southeast towards Lawton.

Collins said the emergency operations center was activated during the storm and various emergency services crews were moving through the area keeping track of the damages.

The majority of damage was to trees, but some buildings and grain bins were also damaged. Large power lines went down just west of Lawton, disrupting traffic on Highway 20 and knocking out power to customers in Bronson, Lawton and Moville.

The rural communities have been advised to report their damages to the emergency management team.

Residents can report damage to the team online at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/7ddd269f8fbf4b8a9bd0f512dc53484d?fbclid=IwAR3YsBQa-ZhzBrb9CMfd8MK0mwopWiaf0CIJ-xEwnVtXQPlUwvvwyyggFE0

A temporary storm debris dump site has been set up at the Woodbury Emergency Services site, 121 Deer Run Trail, Climbing Hill.

Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Woodbury County residents can drop off trees and branches knocked down by the recent storm.

In Sioux City, Kelly Bach, parks maintenance field supervisor said the storm did not follow a specific path through town and was more random like storms in spring and summer.

He received 40 notifications of tree issues, and the department was very close to finishing them as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

All of the roadways have been cleared, with only some limbs left in the right of ways. Residents who have small branches can cut them and dispose of them with their regular waste pick up.

