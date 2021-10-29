Tri-state leaders talk worker shortages

DAKOTA DUNES -- Facing severe worker shortages, top state economic development leaders from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota said they've revamped their incentive programs to focus on higher-paying jobs.

For the "longest time," South Dakota's incentive programs were "stuck in the 1980s," said Chris Schilken, deputy commission for the state's Governor's Office of Economic Development.

Back then, in the aftermath of the '80s Farm Crisis that contributed to high unemployment, South Dakota and other states recruited companies that paid lower wages.

Since then, the landscape has changed greatly, especially in recent years, with tri-state employers across the board struggling to fill positions, even after increasing the pay.

Schilken, Iowa economic development director Debi Durham and Nebraska economic development director Tony Goins spoke at The Siouxland Initiative's annual luncheon in Dakota Dunes.

Nebraska and South Dakota now require expanding employers to pay at least $20-$25 an hour to qualify for state incentives.

Durham said Iowa's minimum wage for incentivized jobs is $28 an hour.

Goins said Nebraska officials stress to applicants for state programs that they must pay wages that allow employees to have "a really great living."

In an effort to not create more competition for an already scarce labor pool, the economic development leaders said the three states also are prioritizing expansions by existing employers. Durham noted 85 percent of the projects the Iowa Economic Development Authority is pursuing are from firms already here.

Like the three states, The Siouxland Initiative, or TSI -- the economic development division of the Siouxland Chamber, is revamping its mission due to the ongoing labor shortages, board chair Mike Wells told the audience. Formed in 1988, TSI had long focused on job creation, wage growth and increased capital investment, he said.

TSI President Chris McGowan said the TSI board will be holding a rare retreat to develop strategies for increasing the supply of qualified workers.

Wells, CEO of Le Mars, Iowa-based Wells Enterprises, told the state officials that the local labor shortage has forced the family-owned ice cream maker and other businesses to run factories at only 70 to 75 percent of capacity. The employers also have struggled with "people not showing up for work," he said. They've raised wages to attract more workers, but often to no avail.

Complicating matters is a historically low unemployment rate in the metro area -- 2.5 percent in September. The jobless rates in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota also are among the lowest in the nation.

The labor force participation rate in each state is also among the highest in the country. But Durham noted the percentages has fallen from a peak of 70.4 percent prior to the pandemic to below 66 percent. More than 86,500 job openings are posted on the Iowa Workforce website spanning all industries statewide, while about 68,000 Iowans remain unemployed.

"If you're having trouble finding workers, it's no wonder," Durham told the audience, which included owners and executives of some of the metro area's largest employers.

Responding to questions from Mike Wells, Durham, Goins and Schilken cited various strategies their states are taking to coax more unemployed back into the workforce and recruit more workers from elsewhere.

The initiatives ranged from providing more affordable child care to increase the number of dual income households in the workforce to expanding high-speed Internet in more rural areas of the states.

Durham pointed to a new program recently unveiled by her boss, Gov. Kim Reynolds, that would require Iowans receiving unemployment benefits to meet weekly with state case managers, conduct twice as many weekly work searches and undergo audits to prove they're actively looking for work.

Jobless workers would work one-on-one with state job coaches, Durham said.

"We’re going to personally counsel you back to work," she told the audience.

Durham and Goins also touted their respective states' national marketing programs aimed at attracting more residents. But they noted they've found that their states are not top-of-mind for some out-of-state audiences.

"They don’t think of us at all," Durham told the audience. "We’re not even on their radar.”

