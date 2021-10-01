Trick or Treat returns to Tyson Events Center Oct. 28

SIOUX CITY -- Spectra has announced the return of community Trick or Treat to the Tyson Events Center on Oct. 28.
The event, which is being presented by MidAmerican Energy Company, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. inside the Tyson. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
More than 30 different local businesses will be handing out candy. Trick or treating will be one-way throughout the building with the entrance located at the Primebank Box Office.
Visit TysonCenter.com for more information.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.