Trinity Health announces acquisition of MercyOne, will be sole owner

SIOUX CITY -- Michigan-based Trinity Health announced Tuesday that they have signed an agreement to acquire all facilities and assets of MercyOne, the Iowa-based healthcare system that operates MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

MercyOne had operated under a joint operating agreement between Trinity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives (now CommonSpirit), two not-for-profit healthcare organizations, since 1998.

Trinity Health is acquiring CommonSpirit's share of the MercyOne system to become sole owner.

The process of integration and regulatory filings, and other steps to finalize the deal, are expected to be complete this summer, according to a joint press release issued Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"After months of analysis and due diligence, Trinity Health and CommonSpirit determined a sole parent is the best path forward for MercyOne and the communities it serves," the press release said. "Trinity Health, a national health system spanning 25 states, will bring unified strategies and operations to MercyOne's care sites, including one set of system services."

MercyOne is expected to transition to Trinity Health's electronic platforms for its 3.3 million patients. In all, MercyOne operates 16 medical centers, 27 affiliate organizations and more than 420 care sites offering various health and wellness services.

This is a breaking news story. Check siouxcityjournal.com later for updates.

