SIOUX CITY — The dream of the Rev. Harold Cooper to place a statue of Mary in the Midwest is what inspired Trinity Heights and has progressed beyond what the father could have imagined.
Tucked away on a 16-acre plot that sits atop the former grounds of Trinity College and high school, it features more than two dozen statues, shrines and dedications to figures and teachings of the Catholic faith for anyone to enjoy.
It’s been a staple in the Siouxland community since its introduction in 1992 and has served as a conduit for their mission of bringing people closer to God.
“Everything is along the same path that was laid out by Father Cooper,” said Trinity Heights Executive Director Terry Hegarty. “It’s a wonderful teaching place to actually pray to the Blessed Mother and she’s going to have you grow closer to her son Jesus. And it’s evolved into that same path, you know, everything here, and I think we continue to strive to do that.”
Terry Hegarty, executive director, sits on a row of benches marked with donation plaques at the Trinity Heights Queen of Peace Shrine in Sioux City.
Since the addition of the 30-foot Immaculate Heart of Mary Queen of Peace statue in 1992, Trinity Heights has added a similarly sized Sacred Heart of Jesus along with many others, ranging from St. Francis to Mother Teresa.
Their evolution also includes elements beyond just statues, including the additions of the Six Apparitions of Mary, the Circle of Life Memorial to the Unborn, Heaven’s Special Children and the Way of the Saints.
The artists
Apart from the inherent religious intentions of the space, Trinity Heights has also become a place to showcase artistic talent.
With the help of these artists who’ve been willing to lend their skills, Trinity Heights has been able to bring prominent Catholic figures and ideas to life.
Dale Lamphere has been the backbone of this artistic endeavor. Since the South Dakota native was commissioned in 1990 by Cooper for Mary Queen of Peace, his professional relationship with Trinity Heights has continued, as recently as 2021.
“I’m not Catholic, but I was certainly happy to work with them,” said Lamphere. “I met some wonderful people over the years and really have enjoyed my association with them.”
The sculptor first came into contact with Trinity Heights through Don Gallager, who knew of Cooper and his intentions of having a statue of Mary placed in Sioux City.
Lamphere's process began with preliminary sketches and creating a smaller maquette of the statue in clay, eventually having the clay made into a mold and working with a foundry to have it cast in stainless steel. When working on larger projects, such as Queen of Peace, Lamphere prefers to work with smaller-scale models beforehand because it’s easier to solve problems and fine tune when you can see everything up close.
He also finds most of his inspiration from the direct observation of nature in the Great Plains, which he always tries to incorporate when completing a project and was taken into consideration when ideating Queen of Peace.
“I pay close attention to my environment and the people around me,” said Lamphere. “The sweep of her skirt, in a sense reflects the wind and prairie grasses, and you know the movement we out here in the Great Plains. The wind is such a present factor and so everything is always in motion.”
After the completion of the Mary statue, Lamphere has been called back by Trinity Heights to create more additions to the space including, the Sacred Heart of Jesus, St. Michael, Moses, St. John Paul II, St. Francis and a statue of Cooper himself.
“I’m just a human like everyone else and I have to think, who am I to take these icons of faith and reinterpret them for our time,” said Lamphere. “And it’s great to do that, but it’s always very intimidating because these are such permanent things. So, I have to trust God has put me in this position because I am supposed to do it.”
But Lamphere isn’t the only artist to have work showcased at Trinity Heights. In 1995, a 22-foot-long life-size wood sculpture of the Last Supper, created by award-winning artist Jerry Traufler, was placed inside the St. Joseph Center. The works of Sondra Jonson have also been featured, most notably “Rachel Weeping for Her Children” in the Circle of Life Memorial to the Unborn.
“They’ve just blessed these grounds with their beauty,” said Hegarty. “You’re not going to find it anywhere else. They’re simply amazing works of art.”
A military memorial is shown at the Trinity Heights Queen of Peace Shrine in Sioux City.
Beyond religion
There are also elements throughout Trinity Heights that aren’t fundamentally religious or directly connected to their Catholic beliefs.
Just down the hill from the statue of Jesus sits a large rock engraved with “God Bless America” surrounded by plaques dedicated to the veterans of Siouxland.
Trinity Heights added its veteran's memorial to the site in 2011. Dan Stevens, executive director at the time, suggested that they place a tribute to the veterans on the grounds, but that you didn’t have to be deceased to be recognized.
It was partially inspired to commemorate the Trinity High School graduates who were deployed during World War II and didn’t come home, along with the Siouxland Vietnam War veterans they felt didn’t get the welcome back they deserved.
“You know our religious rights and our freedoms in this country we feel kind of go hand in hand,” said Hegarty. “So, we thought it was a wonderful thing to recognize those men and women that have served our great country with this tribute.”
Available memorial space is shown on pillars at the Seventh and Eighth Stations of the Cross.
Besides the memorial, anyone walking around the grounds will also notice benches and pillars decorated in the same plaques, often in memory of loved ones.
Trinity Heights runs on the generous donations and gifts of the Siouxland community, which they’ve been commemorating with benches and plaques since its beginning.
“All those are all done just to recognize someone,” said Hegarty. “And a lot of people, they’ll come up and say, you know my mom, or my grandma or my parents just loved it up here. They’re gone now and I want to put a plaque up here for them So, it’s really a wonderful gift that they make a donation, and we get to recognize them with that plaque on the grounds wherever they choose.”
The future
Trinity Heights isn't planning to stop growing their repertoire any time soon.
The projects that they are currently working on include a freestanding chapel separate from the one they already have in the St. Joseph Center. Now that COVID has relaxed, Trinity Heights is seeing a surge in large groups visiting the site and their current chapel isn’t large enough to accommodate.
They are also finalizing plans for a fountain that will be dedicated to the Holy Trinity, which they believe will be a natural fit for the space.
“So that again, we’ve just tried to continue to fire on that path, but it just seems to happen,” said Hegarty. “It’s just some of these things aren’t planned. And we call that divine intervention.”
Terry Hegarty, executive director, stands by a statue of St. Francis of Assisi by artist Dale Lamphere.
Even though the 76-year-old Lamphere is looking to slow down and have a more balanced lifestyle, he is also open to future collaborations with Trinity Heights depending on the size of the project. He is astonished by the amount of growth it has made over time and wants to continue to be a part of that evolution.
“What amazes me is that it’s such a sincere expression of faith .... there's such a rich tapestry, so to speak, of all these different expressions of faith,” said Lamphere. “And it continues to grow. I mean, it’s remarkable to me. I’m always surprised by when I visit how this has been added and that’s been done. Things have matured and it’s such a beautiful sight.”
The 30-foot Queen of Peace statue by artist Dale Lamphere started the Trinity Heights Shrine.