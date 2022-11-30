Triple virus threat: Sioux City physician talks RSV, COVID, influenza

SIOUX CITY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continue to dominate local clinics, urgent cares and emergency departments, while COVID-19 activity remains "low" in Woodbury County and influenza rates are beginning to tick up.

"We're seeing as much of RSV as anything," said Dr. Steven Joyce, a MercyOne Internal Medicine and Pediatrics physician. "With RSV, we always say, the very young and the very old are the ones who are most affected."

RSV generally causes mild cold-like symptoms, which people usually recover from in a week or two. The virus is the most common cause of bronchiolitis, inflammation of the small airways of the lungs, and pneumonia in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently called upon the Biden administration to declare an emergency in response to "unprecedented levels" of RSV in young patients.

The CDC reports that the RSV hospitalization rate among seniors is 10 times higher than it normally is at this point in the season.

When it comes to treating RSV, Joyce said there isn't much you can do, other then rest, hydrate and take Tylenol or ibuprofen to relieve symptoms.

"In little kids, there's very little evidence that support inhaler use or steroids, certainly not antibiotics, it being a virus," he said. "There isn't really much that truly helps, from a scientific standpoint."

The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa reported 1,341 cases of RSV from Nov. 13 to 19, up from 938 and 810 cases the previous two weeks. Overall flu activity was "moderate," according to the respiratory virus surveillance report.

Data updated by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Nov. 22, shows 99 positive COVID-19 tests, which is up from 89 positive tests reported on Nov. 15. Eighty-three positive tests were reported on Nov. 8.

Joyce said he suspects that COVID-19 case numbers will remain fairly steady.

"More gatherings and indoor gatherings -- that's probably what leads to more spread of any of these: influenza, RSV, COVID," he said. "The benefit of influenza and COVID is that we have vaccinations for those. We do not for RSV. And, speaking specifically about COVID, that is, I think, the biggest reason of all that we haven't seen a big surge and much of anything."

Joyce said it's possible to have COVID-19, influenza and RSV, which have overlapping symptoms, at the same time.

"They can all have very similar symptoms, especially in adults," he said of the viruses. "You get runny nose, congestion, low grade fevers. I would say the deep muscle aches more with influenza, but certainly not a defining characteristic."

With adults, Joyce said it can be "exceptionally difficult, if not impossible" to differentiate between the three viruses over the phone based on symptoms.

"Many, many times, we have a person who comes into the office with any number of those symptoms, and they actually have none of them," he said. "They don't have RSV. They don't have influenza. They don't have COVID. They have just some other upper respiratory virus, which again, there's no specific treatment for."

Joyce said you should be sure to stay home when you're sick to prevent RSV, COVID-19 and influenza from further spreading in the community. He said practicing good handwashing and sleep hygiene, as well as getting adequate amounts of exercise are key to staying healthy.

"I would say the two big ways that you prevent it are, if you're sick, stay home. And, wash your hands frequently when you're around other people, so you don't do that hand to mouth, hand to nose contamination," he said.