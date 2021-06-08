Trombone Shorty, WizTheMC among acts added to Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY -- An eclectic collection of musicians of many genres will grace the Main Stage Bandshell and the Abe Stage when the 30th Saturday in the Park (SITP) returns to Grandview Park on July 2 and 3.

Sioux City-based indie band GhostCat will open on the Main Stage at 5 p.m. July 2, followed by hip-hop artist WizTheMC, who will lead into the best-selling pop rocker AJR, who were previously announced as the first evening's headliners.

Sioux City alternative rockers Ultra Violet Fever will hit the Main Stage at 2 p.m. July 3, followed by CTA, a band fronted by Danny Seraphine, a founding member of the legendary group Chicago. Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Valerie June will come next, before Trombone Shorty, a New Orleans soul artist and a former SITP performer, who will serve as the supporting act for veteran rocker John Fogerty, who is the evening's headliner.

On July 2, the Abe Stage will open with the Sioux City-based country singer Dane Louis, who will be followed by Denver alternative rockers Elektric Animals and Minneapolis funk beatboxer Heatbox. Southern California punk rockers Face to Face will be the headliner of the evening, which finishes with Des Moines EDM artist Richie Daggers at 11 p.m.

