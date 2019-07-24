{{featured_button_text}}
KINGSLEY, Iowa -- A truck driver was injured Wednesday after his semitrailer rolled on a county road two miles east of Kingsley.

Kevin Baldwin, 44, of Sioux City, was transported by helicopter to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

The Iowa State Patrol said that Baldwin was westbound in a 2017 Peterbilt on Plymouth County Road C-66 at about 9:11 a.m. when he reached for a water bottle. The front wheel on the passenger side of the truck went off the north edge of the road, causing the truck to enter the ditch and tip over, spilling the load of gravel in the trailer.

The state patrol's accident report stated that Baldwin's life was likely saved because he was wearing his seat belt.

