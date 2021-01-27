Truck fire near Sloan briefly closes southbound I-29

SLOAN, Iowa -- Southbound lanes of Interstate 29 near Sloan were closed briefly Wednesday after a semitrailer caught fire.
Authorities were alerted to the fire at 11:40 a.m., when the driver of the truck unsuccessfully attempted to unhitch the trailer from the tractor because of a fire.
Both southbound lanes were closed for about 15 minutes while firefighters responded to the fire and extinguished it, Woodbury County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Wingert said. One lane was quickly reopened to traffic, and the second lane was reopened later in the afternoon.
The fire consumed the trailer, which contained Monster Energy drinks and damaged the tractor. The driver was not injured.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.