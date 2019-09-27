SIOUX CITY -- Authorities say two men suffered non-life threatening injures when the trucks they were driving caught fire after a collision Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
Woodbury County Sheriff's Captain Willie Garrett said an empty fertilizer truck and a box truck carrying grain ran into each other on Highway 20, just west of Sioux City, shortly after 9 a.m.
When deputies arrived at the scene, the trucks were fully engulfed in flames and Jon Simonsen, 51, the driver of the fertilizer truck, and Roger Braun, 67, the driver of the box truck, were out of their vehicles. Garrett said both men went to a hospital for evaluation of their injuries, which he described as non-life threatening.