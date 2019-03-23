WASHINGTON, D.C. -- On Saturday, President Donald Trump issued an expedited major disaster declaration for 56 Iowa counties that were impacted by flooding earlier this month.
According to a press release from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley's office, Trump's declaration will trigger the release of federal funds to help Iowa communities impacted by floods. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reports that further designations may be made at a later date as damage assessment is undertaken.
FEMA will provide public assistance to Adair, Allamakee, Audubon, Boone, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dallas, Decatur, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Fremont, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Jasper, Kossuth, Lyon, Madison, Mahaska, Marshall, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O’Brien, Osceola, Page, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Polk, Pottawattamie, Sac, Shelby, Sioux, Tama, Union, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Woodbury and Wright counties through the Public Assistance Program, according to the release.
Individual assistance is available to Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona and Woodbury counties through the Individual Assistance Program. The program provides financial help or services to individuals facing expenses or serious needs they cannot otherwise meet.
All Iowa counties are also eligible to apply for assistance through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. The program assists state and local governments and certain private non-profits for actions taken to prevent or reduce risk to life or property from natural hazards.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. The toll-free telephone numbers operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week until further notice.