'Trump Shop' on Hamilton Boulevard offers campaign merch, aims to be open four more years

SIOUX CITY -- Though the merchandise may seem specific to the campaign season, the manager of the "Trump Shop" in Sioux City is hoping to keep the place open four more years.
The Trump Shop, located in a shopping plaza near Memorial Field just off Hamilton Boulevard, opened in September. Oddly enough, it's in the same storefront that up until recently housed a Joe Biden campaign field office, at 1754 Hamilton Blvd. (Google Maps erroneously lists the shop's address as 1772 Hamilton, which is the address of a nearby salon).
The store is part of a chain that's independently owned and not affiliated with the Trump campaign or the Republican Party. But Sioux City store manager Chad Landry said the campaign is aware of it.
"Usually, the people that want free signs and all that, we do direct them to the Republican Party, because they give out their signs. We, as a business, we sell our signs," said Landry, a native of New Orleans who's worked at several Trump Shop locations during the past year.
There are about eight Trump Shops in Iowa, which President Trump carried by 9 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016. The chain includes a location at 334 N. Main Ave. in Sioux Center, in the heart of Sioux County, the most Republican county in Iowa.
There are also roughly 30 Trump Shops in neighboring Minnesota.
On Wednesday morning of last week -- just after the first debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden -- the Sioux City store was somewhat buzzing with customers.
"It's been busy for me since 7 o'clock this morning," Landry said.
(Interviews for this story were conducted before news broke late last week that the president, first lady and some others in the White House had tested positive for COVID-19.)
The store sells Trump-themed merchandise, including apparel, coffee mugs and drinking glasses, commemorative coins and many flags. One table had a "Trumpy Bear," a teddy bear with a shock of blonde hair, a white collar and cuffs and a red necktie -- a whimsical bit of presidential ephemera. Some other items, rather than promoting the president directly, were geared toward law enforcement, the military and gun enthusiasts.
Sales have been solid; the store was sold out of Trump bobbleheads last week. Flags and T-shirts are also quite popular.
"Bobbleheads are a top seller," Landry said.
18-year-olds Colby East and Brian Nathaniel heard about the Trump Shop through a friend and decided to pay a visit last Wednesday. In this, the first election in which they're old enough to vote, they've already made up their minds.
"A lot of his policies align with what I think is right," East said. Many of his East High School classmates who played sports, he added, are "pretty Republican or conservative."
"I like what he's done with the economy, especially with the whole COVID instance, and how, even though there has been a lot of deaths, he's still kept America strong," Nathaniel added.
In a normal campaign cycle, the buttons, shirts and signs become relics almost instantaneously once the election is over, not unlike a jack-o'-lantern on Nov. 1 or a Christmas tree on New Year's.
But in this case, Landry said, the hope is that the Trump Shop and its merchandise will have more staying power. Polling has shown a tight race for the president in Iowa, and he remains broadly popular with certain demographics in the state.
"We're trying to make it more permanent, as long as long as Trump is in office," Landry said. "So, it's more for like, when he's in office ... hopefully the next four years."
