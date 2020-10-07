'Trump Shop' on Hamilton Boulevard offers campaign merch, aims to be open four more years

SIOUX CITY -- Though the merchandise may seem specific to the campaign season, the manager of the "Trump Shop" in Sioux City is hoping to keep the place open four more years.

The Trump Shop, located in a shopping plaza near Memorial Field just off Hamilton Boulevard, opened in September. Oddly enough, it's in the same storefront that up until recently housed a Joe Biden campaign field office, at 1754 Hamilton Blvd. (Google Maps erroneously lists the shop's address as 1772 Hamilton, which is the address of a nearby salon).

The store is part of a chain that's independently owned and not affiliated with the Trump campaign or the Republican Party. But Sioux City store manager Chad Landry said the campaign is aware of it.

"Usually, the people that want free signs and all that, we do direct them to the Republican Party, because they give out their signs. We, as a business, we sell our signs," said Landry, a native of New Orleans who's worked at several Trump Shop locations during the past year.

There are about eight Trump Shops in Iowa, which President Trump carried by 9 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016. The chain includes a location at 334 N. Main Ave. in Sioux Center, in the heart of Sioux County, the most Republican county in Iowa.