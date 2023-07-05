SIOUX CITY-- Trumpet plater Michael Widjaja will be the guest soloist at the Sioux City Municipal Band's concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

Widjaja, a Sioux City East High School graduate who is currently studying musical education and trumpet performance at the University of Connecticut, will perform "Fantasie Brillante."

Conductor Michael Prichard will lead the band in "MacArthur Park," "David Biedenbender's "Melodius Thunk" and in a song selection form "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

The traditional sing-a-long, led by Morningside University's Dave Madsen, will include "Knock Three Times" and "When the Saints Come Marching In."

Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the summer concerts will continue through July 23.