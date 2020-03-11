TSA stops Nebraska woman with loaded gun at Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY -- Airport security screeners found a loaded handgun in a Ponca, Nebraska, woman's carry-on baggage Wednesday at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City.

A Transportation Security Administration officer discovered the 9mm handgun, which was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber, as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine inside the bag and notified the Sioux City Police Department.

Officers confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning before releasing her.

According to a TSA news release, the woman told officials she did not know the gun was in her bag. She said the gun was her husband's, and they had reported it stolen because they had lost track of it.

It was the first gun caught at the Sioux Gateway checkpoint this year.

Nationwide in 2019, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints, an average of 12.1 per day and a 5 percent increase from the 4,239 firearms found in 2018. Of the firearms found, 87 percent were loaded, the TSA said.