Tuesday is Election Day for municipal and school races, ballot issues in Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- Voters across Iowa head to the polls Tuesday to vote in municipal and school elections.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your polling place, visit the Secretary of State's website at sos.iowa.gov/elections

In Sioux City, four candidates -- incumbents Dan Moore and Alex Watters and challengers Matthew O'Kane and Ike Rayford -- are competing for three open seats.

Moore is seeking his third four-year term and Watters is vying for his second full term.

Nine candidates are seeking for three open seats on the seven-member Sioux City Community School District Board. Perla Alarcon-Flory, the only incumbent seeking re-election, is joined on the ballot by Arthur Ryan Baker, Michael Lang Bushby, Bob Michaelson, Shaun Michael Broyhill, Jan George, Amanda Gibson, Chad Krastel and Joshua Potter.

In Sioux City, the mayor and council are elected in officially non-partisan elections. School boards in Iowa also are officially non-partisan and members are unpaid.

In Sergeant Bluff, Mayor Jon Winkel faces a challenge Tuesday from Dustin Thelander. Winkel, a longtime local businessman and community volunteer, was first elected in 2013 after staging a write-in campaign.

Carol Clark, William Gaukel and Ronald Hanson are running unopposed Tuesday for three open seats on the Sergeant Bluff City Council.

Voters in Sergeant Bluff and Luton also will decide whether to approve a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) Tuesday. The Sergeant Bluff-Luton district is asking for a maximum allowed levy at $1.34 per $1,000 assessed valuation for 10 years.

If approved by a simple majority, the PPEL would raise $12.3 million, with about $10 million earmarked to update and renovate the high school. Other funds would pay to relocate the baseball and softball fields and add tennis courts.

On Tuesday, SB-L voters also will elect two school board members. Lillyan Rodriguez and Matthew Britton are the only candidates on the ballot.

