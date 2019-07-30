SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City had about two-tenths of an inch of rain as of 8 p.m. Tuesday recorded at Sioux Gateway Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday afternoon's rainfall increased the total rainfall for the month of July to nearly 7 inches.
Tuesday's rain continues the abnormally wet 2019 summer. Sioux City has seen more than double the average 3.44 inches of July rainfall this year, according to the National Weather Service.
There is a potential for continued thunderstorms early Wednesday, according to the forecast.
Sioux City will see partly sunny skies most of the rest of the week following Wednesday morning.