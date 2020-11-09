Tuesday to be chilly, with temps warming as week progresses

SIOUX CITY -- A blast of cold air returned to Siouxland on Monday, with steadily falling daytime temps as well as a chance for less than an inch of snow through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning.

However, Matthew Meyers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said the chilly conditions would likely be a short-lived event.

"Tuesday will still be cold, with a high of 36," Meyers said. "The day will begin with northwest winds between 10 and 15 mph. Those winds will become west by the afternoon."

Indeed, any new snow will melt without the need for shoveling. Cloudy skies will clear up late Tuesday afternoon. Expect a low of 24 degrees during Tuesday's overnight hours.

Meyers said southerly breezes will boost Wednesday's daytime high to near 48. Southerly winds and sunny skies will keep daytime temps in the 40s for the remainder of the workweek. Nighttime lows will dip to the 20s and 30s, with clear skies in the forecast.

This weekend will see a slight warm-up as the high on both Saturday and Sunday will reach the low 50s.

