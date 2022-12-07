Turkey flocks in Cherokee and Sac counties found to have bird flu

CHEROKEE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Tuesday announced that bird flu has been found at commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee County and Sac County.

A commercial turkey farm in Buena Vista County was found to have the virus four days earlier, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), a very contagious form of bird flu, has been circulating in the United States this year, resulting in the euthanizing of millions of birds, which in turn caused the prices of many egg and poultry products to rise. The disease is believed to be spread by wildfowl and is not thought to present a health risk to humans.

With the positive results in Cherokee and Sac counties, the virus has been found in 26 flocks of birds in the state of Iowa this year. Cherokee County and Sac County have each been hit with bird flu twice this year, while Buena Vista County has had five outbreaks. Commercial turkey farms have been especially hard-hit.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recommends operators of commercial flocks and owners of backyard flocks do as much as possible to prevent their birds from coming into contact with wild birds. Birds that show signs of illness or an unusual uptick in deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials, the department said in a press release.