SIOUX CITY – The headlining act for this year’s Red Dirt Country Fest in Battery Park has cancelled its remaining tour dates, leaving the July music festival in the lurch for the moment.
A representative for the Red Dirt Country Fest said that they are currently looking for another headliner and that individuals should hold on to their tickets until a replacement headliner is announced. After a replacement is selected, ticket holders will have the opportunity to get a full refund on their Red Dirt Country Fest tickets if they so choose.
The Turnpike Troubadours, set to headline this year’s Red Dirt Country Fest, announced Friday they would be going on an “indefinite hiatus,” according to a statement released on social media.
“We are sending all of our well wishes and thoughts to the Turnpike Troubadours, and we hope to have them back to perform in the future,” Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino announced in a statement on their website Friday.
The Turnpike Troubadours’ cancellation of their performance at the Red Dirt Country Fest follows several weeks of other Troubadours shows being canceled. According to the group’s Facebook page, the country band has faced personal issues and is taking time to “feel that everyone is of strong mind, body and spirit and can deliver what our fans deserve.”
The Red Dirt Country Fest in Battery Park will kick off July 27 at 5 p.m.