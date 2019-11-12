Twelve Clans Unity Hospital offering inpatient care

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Twelve Clans Unity Hospital is offering inpatient care for the first time since the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska officially took over management of the hospital from Indian Health Services.
In a statement released Tuesday, the hospital announced the opening of its Inpatient Services Unit. Inpatient care has been unavailable since Indian Health Services (IHS) ceased its operation in the first quarter of 2018 due to a lack of staff and other issues related to the hospital's management.
According to the statement, opening of the Inpatient Services Unit is "a major step for the hospital toward achieving certification by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)."
In July 2018, the tribe assumed management of the Omaha-Winnebago Hospital, which was formerly operated by IHS, the federal government agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services responsible for providing health care for Native Americans. The tribe assumed management of the hospital through the IHS Tribal Self-Governance Program. As the first step in establishing a new health system for the tribe, the hospital was renamed Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in honor of the twelve traditional clans of the Winnebago Tribe.
Following the departure of IHS last year, the tribe began the long process of building new infrastructure, staffing, policies and procedures. Danelle Smith, executive director of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, said this work was "absolutely necessary to have a viable and functioning administration to operate all areas of the hospital."
"We are focused on working as quickly as possible to improve health care for our tribal members, gain CMS certification and continue our journey to provide outstanding health care for our tribal members and Native Americans throughout the region," Smith said.
Twelve Clans Unity Hospital has served an estimated 10,000 Native Americans who live on the Winnebago Reservation and in the surrounding region. Health care services provided by the hospital and the tribe's public health department include an ambulatory care clinic, inpatient care, express care clinic, pharmacy, radiology, emergency care, medical laboratory, physical therapy, social services, dental, optometry, audiology, behavioral health and more.