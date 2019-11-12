Twelve Clans Unity Hospital offering inpatient care

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Twelve Clans Unity Hospital is offering inpatient care for the first time since the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska officially took over management of the hospital from Indian Health Services.

In a statement released Tuesday, the hospital announced the opening of its Inpatient Services Unit. Inpatient care has been unavailable since Indian Health Services (IHS) ceased its operation in the first quarter of 2018 due to a lack of staff and other issues related to the hospital's management.

According to the statement, opening of the Inpatient Services Unit is "a major step for the hospital toward achieving certification by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)."

In July 2018, the tribe assumed management of the Omaha-Winnebago Hospital, which was formerly operated by IHS, the federal government agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services responsible for providing health care for Native Americans. The tribe assumed management of the hospital through the IHS Tribal Self-Governance Program. As the first step in establishing a new health system for the tribe, the hospital was renamed Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in honor of the twelve traditional clans of the Winnebago Tribe.