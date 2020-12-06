Twin Bing Dream ice cream serves up iconic candy in frozen form

Being a self-described "foodie," Miller said Bing-inspired ice cream pairs well with many of the sauces he sells in Palmer's specialty food section.

On the other hand, Waldon recommends topping the frozen, cherry-red treat with shredded pieces of the Bing's chocolate and nutty outer shell.

"That way, it makes the ice cream really taste like a Twin Bing," she reasoned.

Waldon said business at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe always picks up considerably whenever Christmas gets close.

"Palmer Candy represents Sioux City to a lot of people," she said. "Whether you live here or you've moved away, businesses like Palmer are a part of your lives."

The same can be said of the original Bing, which was first introduced in 1923, when silent movies filled every theater and Warren G. Harding was in the White House.

"Even though the Twin Bing has been around for a long time, we're still coming up with new flavors and products," Waldon said. "It will be fun to see what comes next."

