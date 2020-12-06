 Skip to main content
Twin Bing Dream ice cream serves up iconic candy in frozen form
featured
Iconic candy made into ice cream

Twin Bing Dream ice cream serves up iconic candy in frozen form

Twin Bing Dream ice cream

A container of Twin Bing Dream ice cream is shown in a freezer at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe in Sioux City. Sioux City's Palmer Candy has teamed with Stensland Family Farms Creamery, of Larchwood, Iowa, to create an ice cream with the flavor of Palmer's iconic Twin Bing candy bars.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- For the first time in its 97-year history, the Twin Bing has been made into an ice cream. 

According to sales associate Casey Miller, the Twin Bing Dream Ice Cream -- which was introduced in late November -- has been a fast seller at Palmer Specialty Foods, 405 Wesley Parkway.  

"This may seem like a strange time of the year to introduce a new ice cream," Miller explained. "But our customers can't get enough of it."

Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe assistant manager Monica Waldon said the ice cream is a collaboration between Palmer Candy Company, the Sioux City-based manufacturer of the iconic chocolate and nut-covered cherry nougat Bing, and Stensland Family Farms Creamery, of Larchwood, Iowa.

"Apparently, Stensland had experimented with a cherry-flavored ice cream but couldn't come up with the right flavor," she said. "It was only after that when they discovered the cherry flavor of a Bing was the taste they were looking for."

Twin Bing Dream ice cream

Palmer Specialty Foods' Casey Miller, left, and assistant manager Monica Waldon hold containers of Twin Bing Dream ice cream at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe in Sioux City.

A partnership was set up between Stensland, a seven-generation, family-owned dairy farm, and Palmer, a five-generation, family-owned candy company. Then, the Twin Bing Dream Ice Cream was born.

"It reminds me of a cherry-nut ice cream," Waldon said. "It's really delicious."

The ice cream is also really popular. Luckily, Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe will have a good supply to sell.

Being a self-described "foodie," Miller said Bing-inspired ice cream pairs well with many of the sauces he sells in Palmer's specialty food section.

On the other hand, Waldon recommends topping the frozen, cherry-red treat with shredded pieces of the Bing's chocolate and nutty outer shell.

"That way, it makes the ice cream really taste like a Twin Bing," she reasoned.

Twin Bing Dream ice cream

Twin Bing Dream ice cream and a Twin Bing candy bar are shown. Sioux City's Palmer Candy has teamed with Stensland Family Farms Creamery, of Larchwood, Iowa, to create an ice cream with the flavor of Palmer's iconic Twin Bing candy bars.

Waldon said business at Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe always picks up considerably whenever Christmas gets close.

"Palmer Candy represents Sioux City to a lot of people," she said. "Whether you live here or you've moved away, businesses like Palmer are a part of your lives."

The same can be said of the original Bing, which was first introduced in 1923, when silent movies filled every theater and Warren G. Harding was in the White House.  

"Even though the Twin Bing has been around for a long time, we're still coming up with new flavors and products," Waldon said. "It will be fun to see what comes next."

