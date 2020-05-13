You are the owner of this article.
Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County, total infections pass 2,000
Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County, total infections pass 2,000

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

SIOUX CITY -- Two additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Woodbury County on Thursday, as the total number of confirmed infections passed 2,000. 

According to a press release from the Siouxland District Health Department, the deceased are a middle-aged man, between 41 and 60 years old, and the other is an elderly man, over age 81. The county's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 15. 

Siouxland District Health reported an additional 50 confirmed COVID-19 infections, bringing the county's total to 2,038. Of those, 674 are considered to be recovered. 

