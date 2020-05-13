Two additional COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County, total infections pass 2,000

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

SIOUX CITY -- Two additional COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Woodbury County on Thursday, as the total number of confirmed infections passed 2,000.

According to a press release from the Siouxland District Health Department, the deceased are a middle-aged man, between 41 and 60 years old, and the other is an elderly man, over age 81. The county's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 15.