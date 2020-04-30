Two employees at Holy Spirit Retirement test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Two employees at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a press release from the Diocese of Sioux City, the employees reported their diagnosis this week. The employees of the faith-based retirement home are no longer on site.

Family members of the residents have been contacted, according to the Diocese, and there have been no reports of residents testing positive for the virus.

Widespread testing of residents is expected is expected by early next week.

Nursing homes in Iowa have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks this month, and this week a nursing home in South Sioux City reported that three residents have tested positive for the virus.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.