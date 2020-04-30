You are the owner of this article.
Two employees at Holy Spirit Retirement test positive for COVID-19
Signs are shown on the door to the entrance of the chapel at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City in March. Two employees of the nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Two employees at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

According to a press release from the Diocese of Sioux City, the employees reported their diagnosis this week. The employees of the faith-based retirement home are no longer on site. 

Family members of the residents have been contacted, according to the Diocese, and there have been no reports of residents testing positive for the virus. 

Widespread testing of residents is expected is expected by early next week. 

Nursing homes in Iowa have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks this month, and this week a nursing home in South Sioux City reported that three residents have tested positive for the virus. 

