Two GOP candidates in Northwest Iowa state legislature races opt out of Sioux City League of Women Voters candidate event

SIOUX CITY — Tuesday night's League of Women Voters Candidate Forum on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Sioux City looks to be a one-party affair.

Republican hopefuls Rocky De Witt and Bob Henderson, who are respectively running in Iowa Senate District 1 and Iowa House District 2, have decided not to participate in the informational event according to Dagna Simmons, the president of the local chapter of the 102-year-old nonprofit political organization.

"When all candidates do not attend these events, it is a disservice to the public. This is a great way for candidates to express their positions and a way for the public to compare what a candidate's position is," Simmons said via email.

The races De Witt and Henderson are involved in are two of just a small number of state legislative elections that can even be considered competitive in Siouxland.

De Witt, a Lawton resident currently serving as a Woodbury County Supervisor, is up against first-term incumbent State Sen. Jackie Smith (D-Sioux City) while Henderson is looking to unseat fellow Sioux City native Steve Hansen, a Democratic legislator who's had seven non-consecutive terms in the statehouse.

"I have a scheduling conflict," De Witt said when asked, over email, why he was unable to attend the Tuesday candidate forum. The supervisors tend to meet at 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Henderson also mentioned a commitment to a previous engagement.

"I've had a standing meeting on the second Tuesday of the month," said Henderson, the chairperson for the Woodbury County Republicans.

Simmons noted the recent history of her group's various forums has been one of steady decline for GOP participation.

"During the legislative session, we hold Legislative Town Halls on the 4th Saturday of Jan., Feb. and March. 4-5 years ago, both parties were represented. We have noticed a gradual decline in attendance by the Republican legislators in the past couple of years," Simmons said.

More broadly, the number of forums and events featuring every candidate in a given race has lessened.

In Iowa's Fourth Congressional District race between Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull), Ryan Melton (D-Nevada) and Bryan Holder (L-Council Bluffs), no official debate or town hall-type forum has been held. Melton and Feenstra have sparred twice already over the issue of joint events with Melton saying Feenstra "does not expose himself to public scrutiny" and Feenstra's campaign calling Melton an "out of touch liberal."

Deidre DeJear, the Democratic businesswoman running for governor, challenged incumbent Kim Reynolds to three debates but the governor's campaign agreed to only one to be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 on Iowa PBS. In the past decade, gubernatorial candidates have tended to take part in multiple debates before election day in November.

Iowa Capital Dispatch noted in September that in Nebraska, Jim Pillen, the Republican candidate for governor, has decided not to debate Democratic challenger Carol Flood (a state senator for Nebraska's Third District).

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, joined Democratic candidate Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint in a lone debate on Friday, Sept. 30. In July, the Republican governor’s campaign said she would participate in just one debate.

Simmons thinks one is just too few.

"I think that the more opportunities for people to see and hear the candidates the better it is," she said.

On Wednesday night, the League of Women Voters of Sioux City is holding a Woodbury County-focused event that will feature Jeremy Dumkrieger, Daniel Bittinger, PJ Jennings and James Loomis.

Bittinger and Loomis are the Republican candidates for Woodbury County Supervisor and Woodbury County Attorney. At present, Dumkrieger is the chair of the Woodbury County Democratic Party. Jennings, the Democratic county attorney, is in his fourth term.