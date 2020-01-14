Two Hinton students killed in Tuesday morning crash

HINTON, Iowa -- Two Hinton School District students were killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning.
Hinton School Superintendent Todd Meyer confirmed the pupils, a brother and a sister, died in a crash that occurred on K22, north of Sioux City. Authorities did not immediately release their names.
Meyer said all school activities were canceled Tuesday night. The district is making counselors available to students, he said.
At around 8 a.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the accident that happened near where K22 intersects with Granite Avenue.
A 2010 Honda Civic, driven by one student, with the other as a passenger, was northbound when it entered a curve and began to slide on the road, which was 100 percent ice-covered at the time, the sheriff's office said. A 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was southbound on K22, when the Honda entered into its path, striking it on the passenger side.
