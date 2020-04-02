Two injured in Plymouth County rollover

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILL, Iowa -- Two people were taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Thursday morning after a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Merrill.

According to a statement from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash at C38 and Heron Avenue at 9:47 a.m. They found a 2013 Dodge Avenger on its top in the south ditch.

The statement said Corey Jurrens, 33, of Le Mars, was driving the vehicle eastbound on C38 near Heron Avenue when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The vehicle continued through the ditch and struck a field drive. The vehicle then became airborne, cleared the field drive and came to rest on its top just east of the intersection.

Both Jurrens and his passenger, Heather Ortmann, 32, of Le Mars, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

