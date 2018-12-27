SIOUX CITY -- Two men were burned Thursday in an explosion at the Sioux City Landfill.
Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill said the men, who are employees of Gill Hauling, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center. He said he couldn't speculate on the degree of their injuries.
Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at the landfill, 5800 28th St., at 12:10 p.m. The landfill is owned by the city, but operated by Gill Hauling.
"Upon arrival, there was an explosion with a subsequent fire in the office area of the scale house here at the landfill," Cougill said. "It's where the trucks come in and actually weigh the amount of garbage they have on them."
Cougill said the scale house, a white building, also serves as a collection point for household hazardous materials. The building, which sustained significant damage, was red tagged. Cougill said the exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
"We did have some buildup of methane gas in the building," he said. "We believe that is probably related to it."