STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries Friday after a three-vehicle crash in Storm Lake.
The crash happened at 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of Erie and Railroad streets.
According to a statement from the Storm Lake Police Department, Jeffrey Dewall, 54, of Storm Lake, was driving a Chevy sedan southbound on Erie Street when he suffered a suspected medical emergency. His vehicle entered the intersection of East Railroad Street and struck a westbound Toyota Rav 4, which was driven by Mit Lay, 50, of Storm Lake. The collision caused Lay's vehicle to overturn, trapping her inside. A third vehicle, which was parked and unoccupied, was also struck in the aftermath of the crash.
Officers found Dewall unconscious at the scene. He was taken to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center by ambulance and then flown by helicopter to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.
Storm Lake firefighters extricated Lay from her vehicle and she was taken by ambulance to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.