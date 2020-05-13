Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dakota County, tally now 1,455

×
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.
National Institutes of Health
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Two additional COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Dakota County Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 1,455 cases.
No additional deaths were confirmed Wednesday. As of Monday the county had recorded a total of seven deaths attributable to the virus, according to the Dakota County Health Department.
The number of new COVID-19 infections in Dakota County has fallen off this week from previous weeks, where hundreds of positive tests were recorded some days. The department reported 45 new cases Monday and only one on Tuesday.
Currently Dakota County has the second-highest COVID-19 tally in Nebraska, after the far more populous Douglas County, which has 1,668 confirmed infections.
COVID-19 egg giveaway
A person directs traffic at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City, Neb. as hundreds of cars queue up to get free eggs distributed there Monday. The YMCA has hosted several food giveaways in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Covid-19 Test Iowa site
A vehicle enters a tent Monday at the Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. The testing site, set up by the Iowa National Guard's Task Force West, is open to people who have been pre-approved after having taken an online assessment at
TestIowa.com.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Covid-19 Test Iowa site
The entrance to the Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City is shown Monday. The testing site, set up by the Iowa National Guard's Task Force West, is open to people who have been pre-approved after having taken an online assessment at
TestIowa.com.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Covid-19 Test Iowa site
Health care workers and soldiers wait for people to arrive May 4, 2020, at the Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. The testing site, set up by the Iowa National Guard's Task Force West, is open to people who have been pre-approved after having taken an online assessment at
TestIowa.com.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Covid-19 Test Iowa site
A soldier removes traffic cones while opening up the Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City Monday, May 4, 2020. The testing site, set up by the Iowa National Guard's Task Force West, is open to people who have been pre-approved after having taken an online assessment at
TestIowa.com.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant
The Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant in Sioux City is shown May 5. The United Food and Commercials Worker Local 232 called Thursday for COVID-19 testing for all workers at Seaboard and other plants the union represents in metro Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant
A livestock trailer is shown Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Seaboard Triumph Foods' pork processing plant in Sioux City, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant
A livestock trailer drives through the parking lot Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Seaboard Triumph Foods' pork processing plant in Sioux City, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant
The office entrance to Seaboard Triumph Foods' pork processing plant in Sioux City, Iowa, is shown Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market 1
People shop Wednesday morning at the Sioux City Farmers Market in downtown Sioux City. The market opened for the season Wednesday. Restrictions, including the type, number and spacing of vendor booths, are in place at the market in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market 2
Kathy Verschoor, of Sioux City, checks out bundles of asparagus held by vendor Clint Brown, of C. Brown Garden & Farm Fresh Beef of Merrill, Wednesday morning, at the Sioux City Farmers Market in the Tyson Events Center parking. Due to COVID-19 concerns, both vendors and customers are encouraged to wear protective masks.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market 3
Aaron Mallett of Salix waits for customers at his Mallett Farms booth, Wednesday morning, at the Sioux City Farmers Market in downtown Sioux City, Iowa. In addition to masks and social distancing recommendations, hand washing and sanitizing stations have been set up at the farmers market, which is held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Wednesday and Saturday between now and Oct. 31.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market
Customers line up a booth Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, at the Sioux City Farmers Market in downtown Sioux City, Iowa. The market opened for the season Wednesday. Restrictions, including the type, number and spacing of vendor booths, are in place at the market in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market
A hand sanitizer station is shown Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, at the Sioux City Farmers Market in downtown Sioux City, Iowa. The market opened for the season Wednesday. Restrictions, including the type, number and spacing of vendor booths, are in place at the market in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market
Jim Brown of Farmer Brown's Garden in Oto, Iowa, hangs up a sign reminding people to social distance themselves Wednesday at the Sioux City Farmers Market. Restrictions, including the type, number and spacing of vendor booths, are in place at the market in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dakota City Tyson plant reopens
A vehicle drives towards the employee parking lot Thursday morning at Tyson Fresh Meats' flagship beef plant in Dakota City, Nebraska. Tyson's largest beef facility reopened Thursday after being closed for six days for a deep cleaning and to test all 4,300 workers for COVID-19.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dakota City Tyson plant reopens
A guard opens a gate as a vehicle enters the truck entrance Thursday morning at Tyson Fresh Meats' flagship beef processing plant in Dakota City, Nebraska. The packing plant reopened Thursday after being closed last week to have workers tested for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and to deep-clean the plant.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dakota City Tyson plant reopens
Vehicles are shown in a nearly empty employee parking lot Thursday morning at Tyson Fresh Meats' flagship beef processing plant in Dakota City, Nebraska. The packing plant reopened Thursday after being closed last week to have workers tested for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and to deep-clean the plant.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Tom Mullally, owner of Lally's Eastside Restaurant, stands beside his new to-go window in Le Mars, Iowa. His parents Maria and Mike Mullally Sr. opened the iconic eatery in 1961.
Jesse Brothers; Sioux City Journal
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Tom Mullally and his daughter Stacey Mullally were hoping to having Lally's Eastside Restaurant, a popular 125 Plymouth St. N.E. eatery open for dine-in customers on Mother's Day Sunday. However, a few construction-related snags occurred. Instead, the Le Mars restaurant will offer takeout favorites on Mother's Day. Its dining room will open a few days later.
Jesse Brothers; Sioux City Journal
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Stacey Mullally prepares gift baskets for Mother's Day meals at Lally's Eastside Restaurant in Le Mars, Iowa. Historically, Mother's Day is one of the busiest days for restaurants. This is why Mullally is pulling out all of the stops for moms opn their special day.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Stacey Mullally stands ready to take orders at the new to-go window at Lally's Eastside Restaurant in Le Mars, Iowa. In business for nearly 60 years, Lally's will be open for takeout orders on Mother's Day Sunday.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Stacey Mullally stands, ready to take orders at the new to-go window at Lally's Eastside Restaurant in Le Mars, Iowa. Even though a recent order from Gov. Kim Reynolds allowed restaurants in Plymouth and 76 other counties to resume dine-in services, Lally's isn't ready to serve Mother's Day diners in the restaurant. The venerable eatery continues to offer take-out food.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
After Gov. Kim Reynolds signed in an order that would stop dine-in services at all Iowa restaurants like Le Mars' Lally's Eastside Restaurant, Stacey Mullally used the time to create new comfort food meals while her dad chose to oversee needed renovations including new flooring, as well as a carry-out window for the 125 Plymouth St. N.E. eatery.
Jesse Brothers; Sioux City Journal
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Tom Mullally, right, stands at his new to-go window, while his daughter Stacey Mullally sanitizes the window sill as they prepare for Mother's Day at Lally's Eastside Restaurant in Le Mars, Iowa. Even though the venerable restaurant won't offer dine-in services on Mother's Day, Lally's will have a full menu of to-go comfort food faves.
Jesse Brothers; Sioux City Journal
