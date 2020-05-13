You are the owner of this article.
Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dakota County, tally now 1,455
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Two additional COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Dakota County Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 1,455 cases. 

No additional deaths were confirmed Wednesday. As of Monday the county had recorded a total of seven deaths attributable to the virus, according to the Dakota County Health Department. 

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Dakota County has fallen off this week from previous weeks, where hundreds of positive tests were recorded some days. The department reported 45 new cases Monday and only one on Tuesday. 

Currently Dakota County has the second-highest COVID-19 tally in Nebraska, after the far more populous Douglas County, which has 1,668 confirmed infections. 

