Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dakota County, tally now 1,455

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Two additional COVID-19 infections were confirmed in Dakota County Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 1,455 cases.

No additional deaths were confirmed Wednesday. As of Monday the county had recorded a total of seven deaths attributable to the virus, according to the Dakota County Health Department.

The number of new COVID-19 infections in Dakota County has fallen off this week from previous weeks, where hundreds of positive tests were recorded some days. The department reported 45 new cases Monday and only one on Tuesday.

Currently Dakota County has the second-highest COVID-19 tally in Nebraska, after the far more populous Douglas County, which has 1,668 confirmed infections.

