Two more COVID-19 deaths in Dakota County; more than 1,500 infected total

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota County recorded an additional two COVID-19 deaths on Friday and an additional 15 confirmed new cases.

The death toll now stands at 13, while the total number of infections is 1,507, according to the Dakota County Health Department. The number of individuals who have recovered from the virus in the county is not known.

The deaths announced Friday come after Dakota County's largest single-day death toll, four, was recorded on Thursday.

Both Woodbury and Dakota counties have seen coronavirus deaths tick upwards this week, though the total number of new infections this week generally has been lower than the hundreds recorded on certain days in previous weeks.

