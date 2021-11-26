Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19-related deaths increased last week, as new cases of the virus and hospitalizations dropped slightly in Woodbury County.

The county reported 260 positive cases for the week beginning Nov. 15, down from 291 the week before, according to the latest weekly report from Siouxland District Health Department.

During that period, Woodbury County also tallied two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing its total to 258. Hospitalizations and deaths lag reported cases.

The number of people in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID-19 declined from 39 the week of Nov. 8 to 35 last week. Twenty-two of those hospitalizations are due to the virus, according to the report.

The 14-day positivity rate increased from 10.3% to 10.5%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

As of the week of Nov. 15, 47.5% of county residents had completed single- or two-dose vaccinations, up from 47.3% the previous week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.