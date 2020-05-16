Two more COVID-19 infections in Dakota County, one additional death

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died in Dakota County of the novel coronavirus, the Dakota County Health Department reported Saturday.
An additional two people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the county's tally of infected individuals to 1,509. The county has not reported the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus.
Dakota County has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in Nebraska, behind only Douglas County. On a per capita basis, Dakota County has far more known infections than Douglas.
With the latest victim, Dakota County's COVID-19 death toll stands at 14.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.