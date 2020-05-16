You are the owner of this article.
Two more COVID-19 infections in Dakota County, one additional death
Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died in Dakota County of the novel coronavirus, the Dakota County Health Department reported Saturday. 

An additional two people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the county's tally of infected individuals to 1,509. The county has not reported the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus. 

Dakota County has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in Nebraska, behind only Douglas County. On a per capita basis, Dakota County has far more known infections than Douglas. 

With the latest victim, Dakota County's COVID-19 death toll stands at 14. 

