Two more Dakota County residents die of COVID-19; case count stands at 1,046

DAKOTA CITY -- Dakota County reported two more COVID-19 deaths Thursday and 32 new cases of the virus.
The Northeast Nebraska county now has a total of 1,046 cases and five deaths, according to a statement from the Dakota County Health Department. The health department did not release information on the gender or age of the most recent people to die from the virus.
The health department didn't report any new cases of the virus on Wednesday due to "technical difficulties." Dakota County report its third death on and nine new cases on Tuesday.
The recent uptick is cases is linked to Dakota City's Tyson Fresh Meats plant, which employs more than 4,300 workers, many of them living in Woodbury, Dakota and Union counties.
As of last Thursday, 669 Tyson workers had tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told the Journal.
The meatpacker closed last Friday for cleaning. Tyson on Monday delayed the plant's reopening, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, while awaiting complete results of testing of its workers. The plant reopened on Thursday.
Three of the six metro Sioux City residents to die from the virus were Tyson workers, and a 56-year-old man who worked at the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant died of the disease Friday. Seaboard Triumph reported last week that 11 of its workers had tested positive for the virus.
