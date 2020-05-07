Two more Dakota County residents die of COVID-19; case count stands at 1,046

As of last Thursday, 669 Tyson workers had tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told the Journal.

The meatpacker closed last Friday for cleaning. Tyson on Monday delayed the plant's reopening, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, while awaiting complete results of testing of its workers. The plant reopened on Thursday.

Three of the six metro Sioux City residents to die from the virus were Tyson workers, and a 56-year-old man who worked at the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork plant died of the disease Friday. Seaboard Triumph reported last week that 11 of its workers had tested positive for the virus.