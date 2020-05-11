Two more Dakota County residents die of COVID-19; case count stands at 1,452

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Dakota County reported two more COVID-19 deaths Monday and 45 new cases of the virus.
The Northeast Nebraska county now has a total of 1,452 cases and seven deaths, according to a statement from the Dakota County Health Department. The health department did not release information on the gender or age of the most recent people to die from the virus.
In the statement, the health department said it will next release updated numbers on Wednesday.
