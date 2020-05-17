Two new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, tally now 1,511

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Two additional COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Dakota County, bringing the county's virus tally to 1,511, according to the Dakota County Health Department.
Dakota County Health has not reported the number of recoveries in the county.
No new fatalities were recorded Sunday; the county death toll stands at 14.
Dakota County has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in Nebraska, behind Douglas County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.