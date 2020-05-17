You are the owner of this article.
Two new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, tally now 1,511
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Two additional COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Dakota County, bringing the county's virus tally to 1,511, according to the Dakota County Health Department. 

Dakota County Health has not reported the number of recoveries in the county. 

No new fatalities were recorded Sunday; the county death toll stands at 14. 

Dakota County has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in Nebraska, behind Douglas County. 

