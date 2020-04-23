You are the owner of this article.
Two new COVID-19 cases in O'Brien County, brings total to five; other three have recovered
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in O'Brien County, bringing the county's total number of cases to five. 

According to a press release from O'Brien County Public Health, one of the individuals is a woman between 41 and 60 years old who is self-isolating at home, while the other is a man in the same age range who is also self-isolating at home. 

The other three cases in the county have recovered. 

Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,924 confirmed cases of the virus, though this figure does not include the new cases in O'Brien County nor many of the cases in Woodbury County. 

