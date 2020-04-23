Two new COVID-19 cases in O'Brien County, brings total to five; other three have recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- Two new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in O'Brien County, bringing the county's total number of cases to five.

According to a press release from O'Brien County Public Health, one of the individuals is a woman between 41 and 60 years old who is self-isolating at home, while the other is a man in the same age range who is also self-isolating at home.

The other three cases in the county have recovered.

Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,924 confirmed cases of the virus, though this figure does not include the new cases in O'Brien County nor many of the cases in Woodbury County.

