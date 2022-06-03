Two political newcomers compete for GOP nomination in Iowa House District

Two Northwest Iowans who have no previous experience in elected office are competing for the Republican nomination for House District 13.

The newly-drawn district covers all of Monona County, most of central and northern Woodbury County, southern and eastern Plymouth County and portions of western Cherokee County. Major cities within the district include Onawa, Mapleton, Kingsley, Remsen, Moville, Correctionville and Marcus.

With no incumbent living in the district, Ken Carlson, 71, of Onawa, and Mark Peters, 26, of Cleghorn are vying for the GOP nomination. No Democratic candidate filed papers for the district, where registered Republican voters hold a big majority.

Carlson is a recently retired farmer, and Peters is a self-employed farmer and truck driver. Both men are active in their respective communities.

Carlson, who taught public schools for 12 years, listed education as a key issue, particularly taxpayer dollars following students outside public schools. Abortion and eminent domain for CO2 pipelines also are major issues, he said.

"I am pro-life: a new human life begins at conception," Carlson said in an email. "I am a constitutionalist. The constitution provides for areas of jurisdiction and it is the Legislature's responsibility to stay inside the lines. I am a conservative, personal responsibility, self-reliance and equal opportunity (not outcomes)."

Carlson said he also supports getting the state's roads and bridges, especially in rural areas, in safe and efficient shape, and protecting the future of biofuels.

Peters, who was a volunteer for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra’s 2020 campaign, lists improving rural public schools and combatting government acquisition of farmland as among his top issues.

"I’ll bring a young, fresh, conservative perspective to the Statehouse," Peters said in an email. "I’m not looking to make a lifelong career in politics. I just hope to give some good proper representation with knowing I’ll be living around the rural Siouxland area for the rest of my life, and hopefully encourage others from the next generation on to get involved. "

