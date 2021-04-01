Two Sioux City schools receive state recognition

SIOUX CITY – West High School and Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School were honored for their work to support positive, predictable and safe environments.

The awards are presented by The Iowa Department of Education for use of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

PBIS is a multi-tiered system of support for academics and behavior, which provides the framework for school districts to implement and monitor prevention and intervention practices for both virtual and face-to-face instruction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The schools’ work in PBIS focuses on conditions to support learning by providing positive, predictable and safe environments. If done effectively, PBIS has been shown to reduce major disciplinary infractions, reduce out-of-school suspension, improve prosocial behavior, improve academic achievement and improve school climate.

West High received a Honor Plus recognition, which is awarded to schools that are implementing universal features with fidelity. Additionally, classroom systems and family or community involvement are included in their plan. These schools are developing Tier 2 systems and have defined a decision rule to identify students who may benefit from additional support.