VERMLLION, S.D. -- Two Siouxland artists are being featured during the Packard National Exhibition, an art exhibition which will have an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, outside of the No. 7 Center Gallery, 7 Center St., near Vermillion's City Hall.
Tracie Tuttle, of Sioux City, and Amy Thompson, of North Sioux City, will be among the more than 60 artists at this juried group exhibit, hosted by Packard Group LLC.
According to event organizer Klaire Lockheart, the exhibition is unique because the show features prints instead of the original artwork. That will allow the pieces to be outside by using a wheat paste process.
Lockheart said wheat paste -- a type of glue -- is used so she cab adhere more than 90 prints to the exterior of the wall.
The artwork will be on display until Sept. 22.