Two Storm Lake turkeys get reprieve from Iowa governor

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds shares a moment Tuesday with granddaughter Ainsley Springer and Benjamin, one of a pair of tom turkeys from Storm Lake, Iowa, she pardoned at an annual ceremony at Terrace Hill, the governor's residence in Des Moines. The annual event highlights the state's turkey production and processing industry.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds watches as Benjamin and Franklin, two turkeys from Storm Lake, Iowa, receive some attention after being pardoned by the governor in the annual tradition on Tuesday at the governor's mansion on Terrace Hill in Des Moines.
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday pardoned two tom turkeys raised near Storm Lake, continuing a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition celebrating Iowa’s turkey industry.
The male birds, named Benjamin and Franklin, will live at Living History Farms in Urbandale, a 500-acre open air history museum that demonstrates three centuries of Iowa farm life.
Benjamin and Franklin were raised at the Tyson Ponderosa farm in Storm Lake. Eric Messenbrink, a farm manager for Tyson turkey operation, was chosen to raise and groom the toms as Reynolds pardoned them at Terrace Hill. Reynolds said she will spend Thanksgiving at the governor’s residence, cooking for her family.
Several family members, including grandchildren, petted the turkeys after Reynolds read the proclamation freeing them from becoming a Thanksgiving meal. The event also was attended by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, state agriculture secretary Mike Naig, and Lynn Schable, the first female president of the Iowa Turkey Federation.
Iowa ranks seventh in U.S. turkey production, turning out more than 12 million turkeys annually on 130 farms. The state is fifth in turkey processing with plants in Storm Lake and West Liberty. The industry is related to 30,000 jobs and a $12 billion economic impact.
