DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Two people were taken to a Sioux City hospital Thursday after their vehicle collided with a semi at the junction of highways 20 and 110, west of South Sioux City.
According to a statement from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, at 10:46 a.m., Nathanial Ferry, of Winside, Nebraska, was driving a vehicle northbound on Highway 110 and attempting to stop on the snowy road, when he realized he wasn't going to be able to stop in time to avoid a semi. Ferry accelerated his vehicle attempting to cross Highway 20 to avoid the oncoming semi, driven by Rick Schlotman, of South Sioux City, when the crash occurred.
Ferry and a passenger in his vehicle, who was identified in the statement as his daughter, were taken to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance.
Ferry's decision to accelerate through the intersection prevented the semi from striking his vehicle broadside, according to the statement.