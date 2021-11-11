Two-week positive test rate for COVID-19 is at 11% in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- While the number of new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County dropped slightly last week, hospitalizations and deaths ticked up.

The number of people in Sioux City's two hospitals with COVID rose from 32 the week of Oct. 25 to 37 last week, according to the latest weekly report from Siouxland District Health Department. During that period, Woodbury County also tallied six more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing its total to 254. Hospitalizations and deaths lag reported cases.

The county reported 265 positive cases for the week beginning Nov. 1, down from 271 the week before, according to the report.

The 14-day positivity rate also declined from 11.9% to 11%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

As of the week of Nov. 1, 47.1% of county residents had completed single- or two-dose vaccinations, up from 46.8% the previous week.

"Even though some people get COVID, even though they've been vaccinated, vaccine is still the best tool we have to prevent COVID and it also helps prevent serious cases. Vaccine is widely available and it's not too late to get yours," District Health said in a Facebook post.

