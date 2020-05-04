You are the owner of this article.
Tyson delays reopening of Dakota City beef plant to wait for COVID-19 test results
A person walks in the parking lot of Tyson Fresh Meats' flagship beef plant Wednesday in Dakota City, Nebraska. Tyson has delayed the reopening of the plant, which had been scheduled to restart Tuesday, following a four-day shutdown for cleaning and testing of plant employees for COVID-19.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DAKOTA CITY -- Tyson Fresh Meats on Monday postponed the reopening of its Dakota City beef plant as the meatpacker awaited full results of COVID-19 tests for its workers.

"The health and safety of our team members is our top priority, and we take this responsibility extremely seriously," Tyson said in a statement Monday afternoon. "We continue to work through processing the large amount of testing data for our 4,300 team members, and therefore have decided to temporarily delay the reopening of our Dakota City facility.

"We are notifying team members with report for work instructions based on individual’s test results and care and will provide additional updates on our revised re-opening timeline shortly.”

The plant, idled since Friday, had been scheduled to restart production Tuesday.

As of Thursday, 669 workers at the plant had tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told The Journal.

Tyson started screening all its Dakota City workers for the novel coronavirus  last week, with assistance from the Nebraska National Guard.

Three of the five metro Sioux City residents to die from the virus were Dakota City plant workers.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company has acknowledged some employees testing positive for the virus, but has repeatedly refused to disclose a number of cases. State and county health officials also have repeatedly side stepped questions about whether the plant is linked to a recent spike in novel coronavirus cases in the metro area.

During a conference call with reporters Monday, Tyson Foods Dean Banks said the company continues to believe the plant is not a focal point of infection.

"We have not seen evidence of the spread being any different than in the rest of the community," Banks said.

The plant, Tyson's largest beef facility, is easily the metro area's largest employer.

