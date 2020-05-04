Tyson delays reopening of Dakota City beef plant to wait for COVID-19 test results

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAKOTA CITY -- Tyson Fresh Meats on Monday postponed the reopening of its Dakota City beef plant as the meatpacker awaited full results of COVID-19 tests for its workers.

"The health and safety of our team members is our top priority, and we take this responsibility extremely seriously," Tyson said in a statement Monday afternoon. "We continue to work through processing the large amount of testing data for our 4,300 team members, and therefore have decided to temporarily delay the reopening of our Dakota City facility.

"We are notifying team members with report for work instructions based on individual’s test results and care and will provide additional updates on our revised re-opening timeline shortly.”

The plant, idled since Friday, had been scheduled to restart production Tuesday.

As of Thursday, 669 workers at the plant had tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told The Journal.

Tyson started screening all its Dakota City workers for the novel coronavirus last week, with assistance from the Nebraska National Guard.

Three of the five metro Sioux City residents to die from the virus were Dakota City plant workers.