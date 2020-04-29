Tyson doubles bonuses for frontline workers, truckers in midst of COVID-19 outbreaks

Tyson also operates a pork plant and a turkey plant in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Wednesday's announcement came a day after President Trump signed an executive order that requires Tyson and other meatpackers to keep their plants open during the pandemic. The order invokes the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure.

As part of its ongoing efforts to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyson also announced Tuesday it is increasing short-term disability coverage and implementing additional health screening measures.

In an effort to encourage workers to stay home while they are sick, short-term disability coverage will increase to 90% of normal pay until June 30 for employees unable to work due to illness.

In addition, the company, which has been checking worker temperatures daily, will also screen workers for additional COVID-19 symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath, establish designated monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing and require the use of company-provided surgical-style face coverings.