Tyson Events Center closes box office in wake of global COVID-19 pandemic
A sign advising that VIP pass holders will not be admitted to the NAIA DII Women's Basketball Championships is shown outside the Tyson Events Center box office Thursday, March 12. The box office closed to the public on Monday amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center Primebank Box Office has closed to all visitors amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Tyson Events Center made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page. The closure comes a week after the City of Sioux City announced that the Tyson and the Orpheum Theatre were among the city facilities that were closed to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure.

Tyson Events Center staff remain available by email and phone, according to the announcement. Tickets for upcoming events can still be purchased online at TysonCenter.com.

