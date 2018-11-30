SIOUX CITY -- Hungry Tyson Events Center patrons are greeted by an unfamiliar group of concession stands, all with new names and some new food offerings.
Enzo Carannante, an assistant general manager and director of marketing at the Tyson, said the freshened-up concession stands offer some local flair.
"We've got a team stand that will rotate out between the Sioux City Musketeers and the Sioux City Bandits," he said. "We want to kind of work with the community and highlight all the great stuff about Sioux City."
All the stands were up and running by last week, just in time for the NAIA National Volleyball Championship, which concludes Saturday.
The newly-renamed concession stands are: Grilled Cheese Factory; Musketeers and Bandits Bistro; The Grille at Gordon Drive; Sioux City Favorites; Tallgrass Tex Mex; and Rivertown Fryery.
The Grilled Cheese Factory (which, as its name implies, serves grilled cheese sandwiches, soups and the like) is a portable cart that can be moved as needed to meet the needs of attendees. The stationary stands offer everything from carved brisket sandwiches to quesadillas to Italian nachos.
New names are only the first part of the reinvention of the Tyson's concessions. More food options are on their way.
"This was kind of the first tier of the project, was a revamp of the concessions stands," Carannante said. "The next tier will be updating our food and beverage options. We're working on all types of new concession items."