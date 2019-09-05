SIOUX CITY -- A new video board and the addition of ribbon panels, unveiled Thursday at the Tyson Events Center, will keep fans more engaged, while giving sponsors greater exposure, said general manager Tim Savona.
Savona said the nearly $1 million in updates have been in the works for several years, but ultimately came to fruition in the past year with support from the city and the Events Facilities and Tourism Advisory Board. The Tyson's previous scoreboard was about 15 years old, according to Savona. The facility also lacked ribbon panels, a feature that Savona said is "pretty regular" in other arenas.
"Think about the last 15 years of technology. Think about your cellphone. Think about the TV in your house. How have things changed and enhanced and grown in that time?" he said. "The scoreboard itself, the video board, was just an opportunity to upgrade and get current with the times. ... The ribbon board itself is just an asset that we never had that adds a lot to the game elements."
Savona said the new video board, which is 26 feet tall by 44 feet wide, offers more flexibility than the previous one, which had static imagery around a screen with sub-par resolution.
"Now, with a full video board, every 1 by 1-foot slot is customizable. It's an HDTV, essentially," Savona explained. "The video size is at least four times larger."
The ribbon panels, which are 200 feet long and 3 feet tall, stretch around the east and west sides of the arena's mezzanine. Another panel on the south end is 25 feet wide by 3 feet tall.
"In a game atmosphere, you'll see a scoreboard there," Savona said, pointing to the south panel. "A scoring panel in the middle of the ribbon and then the rotating excitement all around."
Daktronics manufactured the video board and ribbon panels, which arrived at the Tyson in July. Avery Brothers Sign Company, Thompson Electric Company and a series of other local contractors were involved in the installation process, according to Savona.
"It's just been a process of taking down the old board, installing the new one, installing the ribbon panels themselves, running all the electrical wiring and all the fiber cables to get it all communicating to the control room," he said. "That's where everything's kind of done off of computers up in the booth."
During a game, Savona said employees will be doing live scoring in the booth. When a goal or touchdown is scored, he said the employees will press a button and the words "goal" or "touchdown" will flash on the screens. He said they'll also be able to show instant replays and entertainment during breaks in the action.
"Everywhere you look, it just kind of pulls your attention there and excites the atmosphere. You're more engaged and you're more in tune with what's going on," he said. "Our sponsors and partners will have an opportunity to get great visibility and exposure here and get their messages through to the fans."