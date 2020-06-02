Tyson Foods: 591 workers at Storm Lake pork plant test positive for COVID-19

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that 591 of the workers at its Storm Lake pork processing plant have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
That's a quarter of the 2,303 workers who work at the facility and were tested for COVID-19.
Tyson said in a statement that more than 75 percent of the workers who tested positive didn't show any symptoms and otherwise wouldn't have be identified.
"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we continue to take strong action to ensure they feel protected in their community and when they come to work," Tom Brower, senior vice president of health and safety for Tyson Foods, said in the statement. "As in Storm Lake, we are routinely finding high levels of asymptomatic positives when we test widely at our plants and because of that, we can do a public service by sharing the results with the local community."
Fifty-eight of the workers were tested by the health department or when seeking care through their own health care providers and an additional 533 were tested onsite from May 18 to 21, according to the statement.
The vast majority of the plant's workers reside in Buena Vista County, which had 850 total cases of the virus as of 1 p.m. Tuesday and also reported its first COVID-19-related death that same day. If all of the workers who tested positive lived in Buena Vista County, they would account for roughly 70 percent of the Northwest Iowa county's total cases.
"We are thankful for the efforts of Tyson Foods' management and team members to ensure the safety of employees as they continue in the best manner possible to process food for our country," Keri Navratil, Storm Lake's city manager, said in the statement. "We know that the efforts to protect Tyson team members also protect their families and, in turn, our other residents."
According to the statement, workers who test positive receive paid leave and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Tyson. Tyson said in the statement that 186 of the workers who tested positive have been through their required absence and have now returned to work.
Tyson is expected to resume limited production at the Storm Lake plant on Wednesday, following a temporary halt for deep cleaning and sanitizing.
