Tyson Foods: 591 workers at Storm Lake pork plant test positive for COVID-19

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Tyson Foods announced Tuesday that 591 of the workers at its Storm Lake pork processing plant have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

That's a quarter of the 2,303 workers who work at the facility and were tested for COVID-19.

Tyson said in a statement that more than 75 percent of the workers who tested positive didn't show any symptoms and otherwise wouldn't have be identified.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we continue to take strong action to ensure they feel protected in their community and when they come to work," Tom Brower, senior vice president of health and safety for Tyson Foods, said in the statement. "As in Storm Lake, we are routinely finding high levels of asymptomatic positives when we test widely at our plants and because of that, we can do a public service by sharing the results with the local community."

Fifty-eight of the workers were tested by the health department or when seeking care through their own health care providers and an additional 533 were tested onsite from May 18 to 21, according to the statement.