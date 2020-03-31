Tyson Foods awards $60M in bonuses to frontline workers, truckers in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

DAKOTA DUNES -- Tyson Foods, metro Sioux City's largest employer, said Tuesday it will hand out about $60 million in bonuses to 116,000 frontline workers and truckers as a "thank you" for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible workers will receive a $500 bonus, payable during the first week of July. The bonuses are in addition to other company-announced efforts to support workers, plant communities and livestock producers during the global pandemic.
Tyson employs more than 4,000 people at its flagship Dakota City beef plant, its fresh meats division in Dakota Dunes and a cold storage facility in Sioux City. In the metro area, that means the bonuses would total more than $2 million.
Tyson also operates a pork plant and a turkey plant in Storm Lake, Iowa.
"We're proud of how our team members have stepped up during this challenging time to make sure we continue fulfilling our critical mission of feeding people across America," Tyson CEO Noel White said in a statement.
"Our team members are leading the charge to continue providing food to the nation. The bonuses are another way we can say ‘thank you’ for their efforts."
Tyson, based in Springdale, Arkansasm, recently relaxed its daily attendance policy to encourage employees to stay at home if they’re exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 infection, White noted.
"We’re taking additional precautionary measures, such as daily temperature checks at all our facilities and daily cleaning with extra sanitizing in high traffic areas," he said.
The payments are in addition to other changes Tyson has made to protect and support workers and ensure continuity in the U.S. food system.
The Springdale, Arkansas-based meat giant also is restricting visitor access to its facilities, and has implemented the use of temporal thermometers to check the temperature of workers before they enter company facilities and expects delivery of infrared temperature scanners following a successful trial.
In addition, the company is offering protective face coverings for production workers who request them and is working with the CDC on additional guidance on the use of personal protective equipment.
Tyson Foods, which has mandatory health care coverage, also is waiving the 5 consecutive day waiting period for short term disability benefits, so workers can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. In addition, it is:
• Waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps.
• Waiving co-pays for the use of telemedicine.
• Relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.
In an effort to help cattle feeders weather the impact of the pandemic, Dakota Dunes-based Tyson Fresh Meats also provided a one-time premium for cattle slaughtered the week of March 23.
Tyson also recently announced it has committed $13 million to support critical needs in local communities where the company operates in response to the pandemic. In metro Sioux City, the company donated a truckload of meat that the Food Bank of Siouxland has been distributing in the parking lot of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.
