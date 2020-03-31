Tyson Foods awards $60M in bonuses to frontline workers, truckers in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

DAKOTA DUNES -- Tyson Foods, metro Sioux City's largest employer, said Tuesday it will hand out about $60 million in bonuses to 116,000 frontline workers and truckers as a "thank you" for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible workers will receive a $500 bonus, payable during the first week of July. The bonuses are in addition to other company-announced efforts to support workers, plant communities and livestock producers during the global pandemic.

Tyson employs more than 4,000 people at its flagship Dakota City beef plant, its fresh meats division in Dakota Dunes and a cold storage facility in Sioux City. In the metro area, that means the bonuses would total more than $2 million.

Tyson also operates a pork plant and a turkey plant in Storm Lake, Iowa.

"We're proud of how our team members have stepped up during this challenging time to make sure we continue fulfilling our critical mission of feeding people across America," Tyson CEO Noel White said in a statement.

"Our team members are leading the charge to continue providing food to the nation. The bonuses are another way we can say ‘thank you’ for their efforts."