Tyson Foods beats estimates with first quarter earnings

SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- Beating Wall Street estimates, Tyson Foods Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $467 million.

“We delivered strong operating earnings performance, exceeding $1 billion in operating income for the quarter,” Tyson CEO and president Dean Banks said. "This performance was driven by higher earnings in our Prepared Foods, Beef, and Chicken segments and demonstrates our effectiveness in addressing customer and consumer needs, while continuing to manage the ongoing effects of the global pandemic. I am exceptionally proud of our global team for their contributions to this strong result.”

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The meat producer, the largest employer in metro Sioux City, posted revenue of $10.46 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.08 billion.